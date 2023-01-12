Following the success last year of the “Go For It” skills for business workshops, the council has decided to repeat them again to provide support for start-up entrepreneurs.

The workshops will be held at Padiham Town Hall and cover these themes:

Business essentials – run by Carole Garrett, owner of Profit Optimiser and financial director at Cherrytree Bakery, it will cover subjects such as registering your business, finding the right location and staff, and funding opportunities

Marketing essentials – led by marketing expert Anne Williamson of Customer Love, looking at marketing, social media and improving customer relations

Finance essentials - Kathryn Owner of Love Your Accounts will look at tax knowledge, record keeping and understanding costing, profitability and business plans

Councillor Mark Townsend, the council’s executive member for economy and growth, said: “Starting a business can be overwhelming as there’s so much to think about and challenges to navigate. That’s why Burnley Council has brought together three great minds in business to help you.

“We recognise there is a demand for business start-up support for those who have a business idea or who have recently started in business. Burnley Council is proud to be one of the few authorities in Lancashire that provide essential support to start your own business.”

To sign up for a place on the sessions please follow the links below:

January 26th 5-8pm Business Essentials - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/449449263847

February 16th 5-7pm Marketing Essentials - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/449473727017