Business First celebrates 20 years In Burnley

Business First, part of the Group First family of companies, is celebrating 20 years since opening its very first office site in Burnley – a landmark moment in the company’s 25-year journey.

The Burnley site is a landmark on Liverpool Road, one of the largest office buildings outside of UK city centres, purpose-built to provide 125 high-quality offices and supported by 300 parking spaces. Since opening its doors, the site has provided a home for hundreds of businesses, fuelling growth and innovation in Burnley and beyond.

From its roots in Burnley, Group First has expanded to become a nationally recognised property group, managing a portfolio worth £1 billion across the UK. Its diverse operations now span office spaces, residential developments, storage solutions, and airport parking.

Local MP Oliver Ryan was on hand to celebrate, and praised the milestone:

“Business First B1 has been an institution for Burnley’s economy for two decades. The Burnley site was not only a bold investment in our town, but also a catalyst for jobs, enterprise, and confidence in what Burnley can achieve. I am proud to see the company’s roots here and to celebrate their continuing growth nationally.”

Toby Whittaker, Managing Director added, “Burnley B1 was our very first office development and it’s great to see it busy and thriving to this day. Thanks to all our tenants along the way who’ve made it so successful!”

As Business First marks its 20th anniversary in Burnley, the company remains committed to providing flexible, professional spaces that empower businesses to thrive, while continuing to invest in communities across the UK.