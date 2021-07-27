Business awards night will be 'milestone' in Lancashire's recovery from pandemic

The BIBAs ceremony at the Blackpool Tower ballroom

Damian Walmsley , of chartered accountants and business advisors MHA Moore & Smalley, said the Be Inspired Business Awards, The BIBAs, ceremony would be “another step towards a return to normality” following as COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed.

The prize-giving is scheduled to take place in front of a sell-out crowd at The Blackpool Tower in September with organisers promising to have measures in place to ensure the safety of all attendees.

MHA Moore & Smalley is one of a number of local businesses which sponsor The BIBAs, which will hand out 20 prizes including its lifetime achievement award, Lancastrian of the Year.

Damian Walmsley said: “The business community of Lancashire has been through a lot in the past 16 months and being able to get people back together to celebrate the achievements of so many at The BIBAs will be another step towards normality.

“From the judging rounds, I know there are some truly inspirational stories which will be told by the finalists for the awards and that can hopefully drive the county on as we get back on out feet.

“I know the organisers have measures in place which will ensure everyone can celebrate safely and it is absolutely correct that everything is done with safety as the first priority.”

The BIBAs is scheduled to host its ceremony in the Tower Ballroom on Friday, September 17, with a waiting list in operation for non-finalists wanting tickets for the event.

It is expected that in excess of 1000 guests will be attending and the awards’ organisers have promised to put measures in place to ensure the safety of all in attendance.