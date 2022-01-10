Burnley's Zigaflow find their flow and plan further expansion

The business, which provides software to help growing businesses streamline and automate processes, has achieved an uplift in revenue of 81%, grown its team and launched a new office.

Success has resulted from a 129% increase in the number of businesses using Zigaflow software on a long-term basis. Customers using the software have achieved business growth, resulting in increased demand for additional users, advanced support and package upgrades.

To support expansion Zigaflow launched a new customer-facing division in Burnley in 2021 which is the base for its sales, marketing, customer service and training teams, while the existing headquarters in Central London remain the base for software development teams.

Euan and Tim

Three new team members have also been appointed across the company’s marketing and software development teams to support future growth.

Euan Aitken, sales and marketing director at Zigaflow, said: “The automation software we provide has a direct impact on the business performance of our customers.

“It’s great to see them grow and know that we played a part in that. And, of course, it’s equally brilliant to see that equate to growth for our business too. Success all round.”

In the year ahead, the business has ambitious growth plans, which include adding 25 to 30 new employees to the team.

Tim Randall, CEO at Zigaflow, said: “This is a pivotal phase for our business. Despite the challenges we’ve all faced over the past couple of years, our team have showed that positivity, persistence and drive pay off.