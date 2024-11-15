Burnley's UVS launches new generation of lucidity video wall controllers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley-based video wall specialists Ultimate Visual Solutions (UVS) has launched a new generation of its Lucidity controllers to meet the demands of modern control rooms.

The new expanded range of controllers is faster and more powerful, using very latest CPU (Central Processing Unit) processing power.

The relaunched Lucidity range includes:

A new WBC30 controller – a three slot controller with i9 processor, ideal for smaller systems requiring physical inputs.

Steve Murphy

A new WBC50 controller – a five slot controller with the powerful Xeon W3 processor and 64GB RAM, ideal for medium sized configurations requiring the processing of more web pages and physical inputs.

The WBC10 controller becomes the WBC10-W3, with the more powerful Xeon W3 processor and 64GB RAM.

The WBC70 becomes the WBC70-W3, with the more powerful Xeon W3 processor and with 128GB RAM, this is a very powerful controller for multi-inputs, and outputs, and large quantities of web pages.

The WBC90 and WBC110 remain the largest controllers in the range, with huge expansion capabilities and with the latest upgrades they have moved from 7th Gen i7 to 12th Gen and DDR4 RAM to DDR 5.

Lucidity controller

All WBC controllers, except the WBC90 and 110, have moved to Windows 11 IoT Enterprise. The WBC90 and 110 are currently Windows 10 LTSC 2021.

The WBC40 model will be phased out over time. However, UVS will support all existing installations and maintain service stock.

UVS Managing Director Steve Murphy said: “Lucidity has been an incredibly popular solution for our clients and partners since it was first launched in early 2019, but the demands of modern control rooms mean we have decided to enhance and add to the range of controllers we offer, whilst ensuring that our high standards remain for the service and maintenance of existing installations.”