Burnley's Saira Hussain named Business Woman award winner and included in Northern Asian Powerlist
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Northern Asian Power-list profiled the top Asian business and professional influencers across the North of England, showcasing the Asian wealth and influence across the UK’s Northern Powerhouse and indicate the economic achievements of the Asian community.
Saira was announced winner in the Women in Business category and included in the Northern Asian Power list as one of the most influential Asian women within the construction and architecture industry.
The Asian business community makes an enormous contribution to UK plc, providing the backbone of UK enterprise with a share of over 11% of new business start-ups. The British Asian community generates around 10% of the country’s GDP despite making up only 4% of the population, according to research published by the CBI.
The 2023 Powerlist included the Issa brothers, head of the EG Group, MPs and the actress Shobna Gulati.
Saira said: ‘I have been in this industry for 13 years now and often feel out of place and overlooked in certain situations due to being female and from a minority background. I feel that Asian women have to work so much harder in proving themselves in both architecture and construction and the business world.
“When we look at the engineering sector, a 2018 Engineering report found that only 8.1% of men and women working in engineering were from BAME groups, with BAME women only comprising less than 2% of all engineering professionals. I didn’t find any figures on Asian women in engineering and felt they were literally non-existent in Northern England.
“There is clear evidence of a leaky pipeline and poor retention for BAME women in high-level jobs within STEM industries and this must change.
“The NAP announcing me as the winner in the women in business category and including me in to the 2023 Power List has given me a larger platform to act as an influencer and role model for Asian women who may feel alone or lack direction when it comes to male dominated industries.”
The list was compiled to highlight the changing patterns of Asian wealth, influence and economic development.