Cherrytree Bakery in Billington Road is highlighting the benefits of starting an apprenticeship at any age.

Cameron Chamberlain (25), who has worked for Cherrytree for more than five years, is an Apprentice Engineer. The four-year training will be split between studying in college and working in the bakery. As part of his training, Burnley FC fan Cameron is shadowing the Engineering Manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beata Mielczarek (38) has worked for Cherrytree since September 2021 when she joined the packing department.

Cameron Chamberlain, Apprentice Engineer at Cherrytree Bakery, Burnley.

She became an Apprentice HR Assistant last October and is studying for her CIPD Level 3, before moving on to Level 5. Cherrytree’s succession plan is for Beata to eventually become HR Manager.

Christine Quigley, the bakery’s HR Manager, said: “This is a marvellous opportunity to allow our employees to develop in a different career path and most of all believe in themselves, while contributing to the companies growth”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad