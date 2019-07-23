Burnley's Shagor shortlisted in English Curry Awards

A popular Burnley takeaway has made it to the North West final of the English Curry Awards .

Shagor tandoori takeaway on Colne Road has been shortlisted as one of the best takeaways in the county

Motty Rahman and his team, including director Alaur Rahman and chef Abdul Salam, said they were excited to make it to the final for the sixth year in a row.

Motty, who is co-owner of the takeaway, said: “We are now pushing to win the best takeaway in the North West.

"That really would be a nice way to celebrate our 30th anniversary. We received a call congratulating us on making the final from one of the award’s organisers.”

Motty, who lives on Borrrowdale Drive in Burnley, said: “We try to keep our customers happy with quality food and fast delivery servise

A spokesman for the English Curry Awards said: “For the regional categories finalists will receive a certificate for making it to the final."

The awards ceremony will be held in Birmingham

Shagor has already been crowned Home Deliverer of the Year in the North West by the English Curry Awards and was also a Finalist of the Food Awards England in 2015