Reel Cinema at Pioneer Place opens on Friday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Burnley REEL Cinema set to roll out the red carpet for much-anticipated opening

The all-new REEL Cinema opens it doors tomorrow – and here is what film lovers can expect to see.
By John Deehan
Published 7th Sep 2023, 09:03 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 09:09 BST

The purpose-built cinema, which is part of Burnley town centre’s multi-million pound Pioneer Place development, will offer cinemagoers state-of-the art laser picture projection and digital audio in all seven screens, a licensed bar, and the REEL Lounge.

In the coming weeks, it will also offer community afternoon screenings, weekly autism-friendly relaxed screenings, weekly hard-of-hearing screenings, weekly two-for-one student ticket nights, and regular movie quiz nights.

Take a look around the new venue by scrolling through our gallery below:

The all-new REEL Cinema at Pioneer Place opens on Friday.

The all-new REEL Cinema at Pioneer Place opens on Friday.

The all-new REEL Cinema at Pioneer Place opens on Friday.

The all-new REEL Cinema at Pioneer Place opens on Friday.

