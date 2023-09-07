The all-new REEL Cinema opens it doors tomorrow – and here is what film lovers can expect to see.

The purpose-built cinema, which is part of Burnley town centre’s multi-million pound Pioneer Place development, will offer cinemagoers state-of-the art laser picture projection and digital audio in all seven screens, a licensed bar, and the REEL Lounge.

In the coming weeks, it will also offer community afternoon screenings, weekly autism-friendly relaxed screenings, weekly hard-of-hearing screenings, weekly two-for-one student ticket nights, and regular movie quiz nights.

Take a look around the new venue by scrolling through our gallery below:

