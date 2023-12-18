Burnley Londis shop spreads Christmas kindness with charity Santa’s grotto
and live on Freeview channel 276
Staff members at Londis in Glen View Road, Burnley, worked hard to put on the event as a thank you to the Rosehill community. It was paid for using funding from BBS Skips, which was sourced by Coun. Jeff Sumner and Coun. Gordan Birtwistle.
The money helped to buy gifts for the grotto while the shop hosted a raffle that raised more than £700, which will be split between three charities, Hopeland, Pendleside Hospice, and Healing Paws Animal Rescue.
Candace Stockburn, assistant manager, said: “Russell Neal kindly dressed up as a gingerbread man to keep everybody outside in high spirits. The atmosphere was electric. The staff members at Londis worked really hard to make it a magical experience for the community and a good night was had by all.
“Londis really wanted to give something back to the Rosehill community and thank them for all their custom and shopping local. We like to think we are the heart of the community and the support and kind words we have received just show we really are. Rosehill was missing Christmas cheer this year with not having much in our area for the kids. We are so glad we could provide that and put everyone in good Christmas spirits.”
Candace organised the event with manager, India Emmett. Prizes like a PS4, cupcakes, spirits and hampers were donated by Bella’s Bakes, Elle's Deli, Booths Flooring, Darren Lord builders, Central Scaffolding, Tracey’s Treats, Apex Motor Services, The Bridge Bier Huis, and Londis Glen View.