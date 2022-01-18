Burnley Landmark named as one of the best co-working spaces in the UK

The Landmark in Burnley

In an article published on their website, the national newspaper selected the top 10 locations for people to work at, from London to Burnley, commenting "built-in 1873 as the former Grammar School, The Landmark in Burnley is a spectacular building that has been lovingly restored into co-working space".

Manager Claire Rhodes said: "The Landmark being promoted as one of the best co-working spaces in the UK, even when up against some big contenders in London and Manchester, is brilliant to see.

"We are extremely proud of what we are doing here in Burnley, from both the Business Club side of things and the events in our newly renovated 1873 Wing. It makes all the blood, sweat and tears worthwhile!"

The Grade II listed Landmark is based in the heart of Burnley town centre, with its Business Club offering a fully flexible workspace, affordable private office space, monthly co-working memberships and pay-as-you-go hot desking options, with access to meeting rooms, large event and conference facilities and a fully licenced café bar.