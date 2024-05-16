Burnley kitchen appliance brand shortlisted for national award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley based kitchen appliance brand Miro have been shortlisted as finalists for a national coveted award.

Burnley based company Miro, are in the running for Best Appliance Brand at this years prestigious BKU Awards. They were nominated with 15 other appliance brands earlier in the year and now find themselves shortlisted in the final with only 7 other brands remaining.

The team will now head down to the glitzy event in Covent Garden, London in June as finalists and are up against some global brands such as Siemens, Miele and Smeg. "To find ourselves shortlisted as finalists against some household brands shows how far Miro has come over recent years" says Miro Director Liam Lord.

Founded in 2018, Miro are located on Vision Park in Burnley, next to the Burnley College Campus and are specialists in domestic cooker hoods, supplying kitchen retailers all over the UK.