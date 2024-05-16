Burnley kitchen appliance brand shortlisted for national award
A local kitchen appliance brand have been shortlisted as finalists for a national coveted award.
Burnley based company Miro, are in the running for Best Appliance Brand at this years prestigious BKU Awards. They were nominated with 15 other appliance brands earlier in the year and now find themselves shortlisted in the final with only 7 other brands remaining.
The team will now head down to the glitzy event in Covent Garden, London in June as finalists and are up against some global brands such as Siemens, Miele and Smeg. "To find ourselves shortlisted as finalists against some household brands shows how far Miro has come over recent years" says Miro Director Liam Lord.
Founded in 2018, Miro are located on Vision Park in Burnley, next to the Burnley College Campus and are specialists in domestic cooker hoods, supplying kitchen retailers all over the UK.
Liam Lord added "This award means a lot to us as it is voted for by the kitchen retailer, therefore recognising not just the quality of our products, but the service provided by the fantastic team we have here at Miro. To say we are extremely proud of what this small business is achieving is somewhat an understatement."