Burnley HR firm victorious at Red Rose Awards

The Red Rose Awards are held in Blackpool every year and play out in front of an audience of more than 1,000 business professionals. This 2021 event saw the awards celebrated for the eleventh time.

Businesses from the length and breadth of the county vied for titles across a range of categories, with only the best of the best, as selected by a panel of expert judges, progressing through to the shortlist and a rigorous interview stage before being rewarded for their excellence.

Lisa Sourbutts, managing director at CUBE HR said: “We were absolutely delighted to win the award for Customer Service. We work very hard to give our customers outstanding service every day and are constantly innovating to bring new technology into our offering to further enhance our service. I’m so proud of our team and all we have achieved this year”

Event founder Richard Slater, also the publisher of Lancashire Business View magazine, said: “The Red Rose Awards, now in its eleventh year, are very hotly contested, so CUBE HR should be very proud that they have seen off all the competition to win this award!”

As award winners, CUBE HR collected a trophy specially crafted by trophy partner Pendle Engineering.