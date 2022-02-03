Burnley HR firm awarded training contract as part of £1.2m upskilling in construction

North West Skills Academy chose CUBE HR as their training part after being awarded £1.2m by Greater Manchester Combined Authority.

The funding will be used to support the construction industry by developing digital transformation for those in management roles, and encouraging cross trade upskilling.

All training will be offered free to individuals and business as it is funded by the European Social Fund as part of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority’s three-year Skills for Growth programme.

(Left to right) Claire Hewitt, Claire Thwaite, Stuart Wright, Lisa Sourbutts

Lisa Sourbutts, managing director of CUBE HR said, “My first ever HR role was in construction so to now be in a position that we are involved with upskilling the industry feels great.

"This contract is not only committed to the delivery of digital skills and cross trade upskilling, but aims to attract more women, LGBTQ+ community and those from ethnic and minority backgrounds. We've always had equality at the heart of all we do so this project aligns perfectly with our values.”

Samuel Riley, CEO of North West Skills Academy said: “When choosing a provider to support construction businesses with HR and employment law, it was a very easy decision to make. We have a long standing relationship with CUBE HR. Lisa and her talented team share our values and commitment to the customer/learner.”