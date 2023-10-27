Burnley Frontier Park beginning to take shape
Blackburn's billionaire Issa brothers’ property firm, Monte Blackburn Ltd, is leading the development at Frontier Park in Burnley, with the main contractor being Pendle’s Barnfield Construction.
Located immediately off Junction 9 of the M65, the new scheme will provide five new speculative industrial/ logistics units from 39,000 to 158,800 sq ft with the first units being available next autum, and the final units being completed towards the end of 2024.
This new development follows the completion of Frontier Park Blackburn where nearly 1,000,000 sq ft was speculatively built and is now fully let. Barnfield was the main contractor here, too, where the site also includes a petrol filling station and drive thrus at the entrance to the estate, together with a Hampton by Hilton Hotel
Frontier Burnley has been designed with sustainability in mind, targeting BREEAM ‘Very Good’ and an EPC B rating.
The development is adjacent to Network 65 Business Park and opposite Burnley Bridge Business Park, which are now regarded as prime locations along the M65 corridor with occupiers including Exertis and Vodafone.
Alex Kenwright, of Monte, said “Frontier Burnley forms part of our vision to expand Burnley’s Business Park presence and demonstrates our commitment to investing in Burnley and the M65 corridor. Our confidence in
Burnley and the wider Lancashire area is illustrated by our commitment to the site and the fact that we are building out the scheme fully over the next 18 months.”
Tim Webber, chairman and managing director of Barnfield Construction, said: “We are delighted to be on site delivering high specification units for Monte. The units will be fit for the future, meeting the needs of the modern-day occupier, providing quality industrial and warehousing facilities on the M65.”
The units are available on a leasehold basis and further details can be obtained by contacting either of the joint agents, Michael Cavannagh at Trevor Dawson Ltd or Steve Johnson at B8.