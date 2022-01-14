Burnley firm's huge Twitter boost as Dragon Den star Theo Paphitis crowns them 'Small Business Sunday' winner

(Left to right) CUBE HR's Claire Hewitt, Claire Thwaite, Lisa Sourbutts, Stuart Wright.

Lisa Sourbutts, owner of CUBE HR, tweeted Theo about her business during ‘Small Business Sunday’ and was one of six weekly winners to be retweeted to his near half-a-million followers.

The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has more than 3,000 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

CUBE HR has seen a 20% increase in traffic to their website, a 40% increase in followers across social media and numerous enquiries for their services. They are also profiled on the exclusive #SBS website - www.theopaphitissbs.com.

Lisa said: “We had an amazing 2021 winning numerous awards for our services and 2022 is off to an incredible start with winning a place in Theo’s SBS team.

"It’s great to have support from Theo because as a small business it’s tough trying to raise our profile and Theo has recognised our hard work and helped spread the word about what we do to his following.”

The small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue chairman said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK.

"My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS retweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish CUBE HR every success.”

Anybody looking for a retweet from Theo should tweet him about their business on Sunday between 5pm and 7.30pm, and include the hashtag #SBS.