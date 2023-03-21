News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
14 minutes ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
19 minutes ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
4 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
6 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
6 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free

Burnley firm Key Digital attracts investment from Bolton-based Franking Sense

It has been announced that Franking Sense has acquired the managed services provider to facilitate Key Digital's growth strategy.

By Dominic Collis
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT- 1 min read

The venture fits well together as both are family-run businesses that are locally born but operate fully nationwide, with Key Digital's operating centre at the Sycamore Business Centre in Burnley and Franking Sense being headed up in Bolton.

Key Digital is an industry-leading provider of document workflow solutions and IT services

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Andy Ratcliffe, managing director of Key Digital, said: "We have spent the last few years perfecting our Digital-First operating model and that has allowed us to become a nationwide sales and support business.

Daniel Gilbert, Andy Ratcliffe, Julian Gilbert
Daniel Gilbert, Andy Ratcliffe, Julian Gilbert
Daniel Gilbert, Andy Ratcliffe, Julian Gilbert
Most Popular

"Where many competitors have shrunk or gone out of business following the Covid-19 pandemic, we have beaten all expectations and flourished immensely in this time - and I can't see that stopping any time soon.

"With Franking Sense's help we will be able to accelerate our growth plans and maximise Key Digital's full potential."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
The Beat the Street physical activity game is returning to Burnley

Both firms offer both overlapping and complimentary services in the fields of document management and processing, managed print, IT services and mailroom solutions.

Mr Julian Gilbert, Franking Sense's managing director said: "I was very intrigued by the way Key Digital operate. It is a very lean way of selling to and supporting customers.

"I am really looking forward to working with Andy and all the team at Key Digital, it is a really positive step forward for us both."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Key Digital will continue to run from its hub in Sycamore Close, Burnley, under Mr Ratcliffe's leadership.

BoltonBurnley