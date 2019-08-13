Burnley FC Women announce sleeve sponsorship deal with the University of Central Lancashire

Burnley FC Women have unveiled the University of Central Lancashire as their new shirt sleeve sponsor ahead of their FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division campaign.

Having secured consecutive league titles, BFC Women are not only developing on the pitch, but also off it, with the new sponsorship deal - the first of its kind for the team - set to see UCLan's logo printed on all 150 Burnley FC Women junior and senior teams shirts for the 2019/20 season.

UCLan is one of the UK's largest universities and ranks in the top 3.7% of universities worldwide according to The Centre for World University Rankings 2018/19. With campuses in Preston, Burnley, Westlakes in Cumbria, and Cyprus, it is Lancashire’s largest provider of graduate level qualifications and was the UK’s first modern university to be included in the prestigious QS World rankings.

This summer, Burnley Women won promotion to the third tier of women's football as momentum for the women's game continues to grow in the town ahead of th new season in which the Clarets will face the likes of Derby County LFC, Sunderland AFC Ladies, and Huddersfield Town Ladies FC.

“We are thrilled to announce UCLan as our first official shirt sleeve sponsor of Burnley FC Women," said Neil Hart, Chair of Burnley FC Women and Chief Executive Officer of Burnley FC in the Community. "Our first team have enjoyed a remarkable journey over recent seasons, and we are delighted that UCLan have chosen to support the team and our ambitions for the women’s game.

“Like Burnley FC, UCLan has a long history in the Lancashire region and a thriving Burnley campus, making it the perfect fit for this partnership," Neil added. "We very much look forward to strengthening our existing relationship.”

UCLan’s Burnley Campus opened in 2009, offering undergraduate courses in sports, social care, and business management. Last year the University acquired Victoria Mill, pledging to expand its presence and student numbers in the town to 4,000 by the year 2025, and from September, UCLan Burnley will offer a growing portfolio of courses including nursing, medical sciences, social work, cyber security, and engineering.

Dr Ebrahim Adia, Provost at UCLan Burnley, said: “We're delighted to take up this sponsorship opportunity and wish the team every success for the coming season. The profile and popularity of women’s football has never been higher and, like Burnley FC Women, UCLan is passionate about unlocking and nurturing new generations of talent and potential.

"Our goal is to raise educational aspirations of young people and under-represented groups from Burnley and beyond so they can reap the life-long benefits that higher education can bring," Dr Adia continued.