Burnley estate agents become patrons of veterans charity

The popular local estate agents join the Patron network after recently announcing their sponsorship of the Healthier Heroes ‘Uniformed Services Family Fun Day’ for a second year running.

Alongside being print sponsors for the Towneley Park event, Pendle Hill Properties have announced the return of their ‘Candy Bomber’ commemoration and will hand out 250 free parachute men and 250 free Hershey bars to U12s attending the event, on a first come, first served basis on Saturday 22nd June.

The giveaway will commemorate The Candy Bomber, Col. Gail Seymour Halvorsen, an American pilot who gained fame for dropping 23 tons of candy to German children during the Berlin airlift of 1948 by tying a handkerchief to the candy bar and dropping it out of his plane.

Healthier Heroes was established as a community interest company in 2018, to provide accommodation and support to ex-service men and women. The aim is to help overcome social isolation, homelessness and improve mental health and wellbeing in the veteran community from their facility at Bancroft House. They also provide counselling, support, food banks, and financial support to their network.

The Patron network recognises businesses who donate or support Healthier Heroes in the work that they do.

Thomas Turner, Sales Director at Pendle Hill Properties, said: “We are extremely proud to have become Patrons of Healthier Heroes, a fantastic charity providing accommodation and support to ex-servicemen and women.

“The Uniformed Services Family Fun Day is a great community event to be part of and we can’t wait to be involved again this June.”

Andrew Powell, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Healthier Heroes CIC, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Pendle Hill Properties team onto our Patrons network for all their support and for giving back to the local community.

“They played a big part at our Fun Day last year and we can’t wait to have them involved once again in June at Towneley Park!”

Pendle Hill Properties is a family-run estate and lettings agency based in Read and Longridge, providing a specialist residential property sales and rentals service across the Ribble Valley, Longridge, Preston, Burnley and Pendle areas.