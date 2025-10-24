Burnley construction company celebrates accreditation achievement

Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction has been accredited by the Federation of Master Builders (FMB).

This process, which reinforces the company's reputation as a skilled and quality-driven contractor, requires companies to undergo a rigorous vetting process, including an independent site inspection, and serves as a trusted mark of quality craftsmanship, ethical business practices, and professional standards. x8g3qyt

To achieve FMB accreditation, Ring Stones had to meet several criteria: passing trading and credit history checks, providing proof of public liability insurance, and undergoing a site inspection by an FMB assessor to ensure work meets the highest standards.

Founded in 2012, Ring Stones is a values-led construction company with community wellbeing at the heart of its mission. The firm has delivered a wide range of commercial and residential projects across the North West.

This latest recognition adds to a growing list of accolades for Ring Stones in recent months, including honours at the 2025 Considerate Constructors Scheme Grand Gala Awards (Climate Champion Award), the Insider Lancashire Property Awards, and the LABC Building Excellence Awards.

Commenting on the achievement, James Macaree, Managing Director of Ring Stones, said: “It's really pleasing to see our membership reviewed with the Federation of Master Builders.

“The accreditation continues our approach to providing quality and high standards in the work that we undertake across all areas. The process for FMB involves a strict vetting and inspection process of our trades and managers and how they deliver the work for our clients and customers.

“For me, it is a rewarding accreditation to achieve, as it shows our commitment to the construction industry.”