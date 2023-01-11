The Northern Enterprise Awards commented that ‘HRX People showed dedication to customer service, satisfaction and retention and an ongoing commitment to providing excellence’.

Lisa Sourbutts, managing director at HRX People, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to win. We’ve worked really hard to bring an innovative product into a crowded market and to be awarded the title of Leading Provider when we are so new to the market is amazing. Our early adopters have given us outstanding feedback and I’m so proud of how the design and development team have brought the system to life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

HRX People has been designed with simplicity in mind. It makes holidays, absence, drivers checks and much easier to manage. It can be accessed from any device, anywhere at any time. It supports sustainability by allowing businesses to say goodbye to their HR Paperwork.

Burnley company HRX People have prevailed at the prestigious Northern Enterprise Awards, winning, ‘Leading Providers of SME HR Software’

Technical director John French said: “When we started working on HRX People we knew we needed to be different so we’ve used the very latest technology to ensure the user experience is seamless. Not only is the system easy to use, but it looks great too and this award highlights how well our new product stands out in the market.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun. Mark Townsend, Burnley Council’s executive member for Economy and Growth, said: “Burnley Council were pleased to support HRX People with a Community Renewal Fund grant to develop their sustainable and innovative cloud-based HR Software system. The scheme was designed to support small businesses to implement new ideas to help them to grow.”

With the HRX People system costing as little as £2 per employee per month it is already becoming a hit with businesses nationally and is set for continued growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

HRX also currently has a number of opportunities for partners to join them. Partners get access to their own partner portal and will attract 50% of any billed revenue.