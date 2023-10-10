Burnley company CoolKit scoops prestigious TCS&D award for the fourth time
CoolKit received the Refrigerated Panel Van Of The Year title at a glitzy ceremony at the Midland Hotel in Manchester, having previously taken the title in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Daniel Miller, CoolKit’s managing director, said: “This achievement stands as testament to our relentless dedication to innovation, outstanding collaborations with OEMs, and our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries in the temperature-controlled transportation industry.”
The award comes only 12 weeks after CoolKit, which employs more than 100 staff, suffered a devastating blaze at their main manufacturing unit in Burnley.
It’s senior management team, led by founder and chief executive Rupert Gatty, implemented a robust recovery plan and was back in production, from a converted second unit on the same site, just days later.
Following last year’s record sales orders of £20.1m. CoolKit expects to grow by 26% this year to £22.3m despite the fire.