A Burnley vehicle conversion company has scooped a prestigious TCS&D award for the fourth time.

CoolKit received the Refrigerated Panel Van Of The Year title at a glitzy ceremony at the Midland Hotel in Manchester, having previously taken the title in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Daniel Miller, CoolKit’s managing director, said: “This achievement stands as testament to our relentless dedication to innovation, outstanding collaborations with OEMs, and our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries in the temperature-controlled transportation industry.”

The award comes only 12 weeks after CoolKit, which employs more than 100 staff, suffered a devastating blaze at their main manufacturing unit in Burnley.

CoolKit managing director Daniel Miller, centre, receives the TCS&D Refrigerated Panel Van Of The Year award from Simon Ragless, chief executive officer of sponsors Commercial Body Fittings Production Division, left, watched by host and comedian Lea Roberts.

It’s senior management team, led by founder and chief executive Rupert Gatty, implemented a robust recovery plan and was back in production, from a converted second unit on the same site, just days later.