CoolKit, the UK’s largest specialist in temperature-controlled vans, welcomes former finance director Daniel Miller into the role, as well as new additions in sales and operations to help bolster experience.

Rupert Gatty, founder and chief executive, promoted Daniel after he joined the company last year to oversee digital transformation and growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motor industry veteran, Mike Scappaticci, has also joined the business as head of fleet sales while Matthew Kershaw, a highly experienced engineer and director of the Northern Automotive Alliance, is now head of operations.

CoolKit’s founder and chief executive Rupert Gatty, second right, with the new executive team: from the left, head of operations Matthew Kershaw; managing director Daniel Miller; and head of fleet sales Mike Scappaticci.

Commenting on this new direction for the business, Rupert, who launched CoolKit in 2005, said: “Bringing in consummate professionals in their respective fields to the business is a crucial, transformational step change for CoolKit.

“By creating an experienced executive team, we are now firmly out of the blocks for 2023. I’ve never been more excited about the prospects for the business as we support our customers on their journey towards more sustainable fleets by choosing alternatively fuelled vehicles and more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By promoting Daniel to managing director, Rupert’s intention is to step away from the day-to-day management of the business to concentrate on strategic development.

He said: “Daniel has already brought in a great deal of positive change across the business, and it is my intention now to allow him to build on that by focussing on strategy implementation and innovation.”

Chartered accountant Daniel joined the company last February 2022 Finnish paper and energy technology supplier Valmet, where he was UK managing director.

He said: “I am excited by the opportunity to introduce new initiatives across the board – ones which will support employee retention, personal development and product quality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the last 25 years, new head of fleet sales Mike worked within the Mercedes Benz commercial vehicle dealer network and headed up the e-Grocery side of the business for 12 years.

He said: “CoolKit already has a phenomenal business model, but it’s my intention to build further upon that by taking collaboration and communication to a new high.

“With my experience I intend to develop relationships with new prospects, and to strengthen relationships with existing customers.

“My role is to ensure that the company’s vision of seeing a CoolKit converted vehicle on every high street in the UK becomes a reality in the near-term.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quality, safety and efficiency are the aims of new head of operations Matthew, 47, who brings his career-long experience as an engineer in the automotive industry to CoolKit.

He spent 14 years with SETCO Automotive UK, a company designing turbochargers who worked directly with major OEM’s including Ford, Jaguar, Land Rover and Volvo on the development of their engines from initial design, through vehicle testing, to supply to the

customer.

Matthew also holds a position as a director of the Northern Automotive Alliance, whom he assists by promoting and supporting the interests of the automotive industry across the Northern Powerhouse region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad