Burnley company Boohoo donates £100K to Türk Kızılay - The Turkish Red Crescent following earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

Boohoo has donated £100K to a Turkish charity following earthquakes in Turkey and Syria on Monday.

By Laura Longworth
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Burnley company made the contribution towards disaster relief efforts after hearing the devastating news.

Staff raised the money by hosting four sample sales over two days, with all the profits going to Türk Kızılay - The Turkish Red Crescent, which is part of the International Red Cross. They also plan to send clothing to those who have lost their homes.

The business has teams on the ground in Istanbul, who are all safe.

Boohoo in Widdow Hill Road, Burnley, has donated £100K to Türk Kızılay - The Turkish Red Crescent following earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Turkey is one of its key sourcing territories and some of its suppliers have been directly impacted by the incidents.

John Lyttle, Boohoo CEO, said: “We wanted to show our support and solidarity to the people of Turkey and Syria and our third-party partners suppliers we have on the ground who have been affected by this terrible disaster. We hope in some small way this donation will support the aid relief effort.”

