Burnley communities urged to take advantage of social value revolution

Communities across Burnley have been urged to take advantage of the increasing role social value plays in major development contracts.

Social value agency Samtaler said public sector organisations like councils, the NHS and government departments were increasingly instructing suppliers and developers to give something back to the communities they work in.

That means charities, local organisations and community groups across Burnley could stand to benefit in terms of investment, donations and volunteer time.

Director Sarah Stone explained that more government-led contracts for applications like housing developments, new buildings or energy projects also mandated that those carrying them out had to give something back.

The “social value” element could make up around 10 per cent of the decision-making process, meaning it could be the difference maker between a big company winning or losing a lucrative contract.

That has led to more big firms being aware of their social value commitments, and being increasingly keen to hear from local organisations who could benefit from them meeting that obligation.

Across the country more organisations are seeking social value examples, or want to know about the workings of social value in business.

Sarah Stone, director of Samtaler, said:

“We are in a phase across the UK where big developments are now coming with a condition that those making money from a community have to give something back.

“That means community groups, charities and other organisations across Burnley should be on alert in terms of how they can benefit.

“Often these big companies will have significant resources to commit to social value, but won’t necessarily know exactly how to make it happen, especially if they’re new to the area.

“That’s where Burnley organisations can come in and get ready with their shopping lists.

“We know that the country needs more homes, different energy sources and improved public services.

“That all means more development, which isn’t always what a community wants.

“But with the increase in social value conditions, it means at least individual groups and charities can stand to benefit significantly.