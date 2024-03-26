Burnley College students shine at Northern Power Women Awards 2024

The event, held at Manchester’s Central Convention Complex and which celebrates gender equality and honours trailblazers across a myriad of sectors, provided a perfect platform for the College’s burgeoning stars to shine.The group of talented dancers, actors and singers from Burnley College were selected to perform at this high-profile event, following an intense audition process that saw them compete against numerous other groups for the coveted spot. They were commissioned by Simone Roche MBE, founder of Northern Power Women and Power Collective CIC, to create a unique and original piece of performance work to open the glittering ceremony. They also performed solo cabaret pieces to accompany and compliment the VIP Drinks reception before the prestigious event. Their selection highlights their exceptional skills alongside the high calibre of training and dedication fostered at Burnley College.Ruth Davies, Lecturer in Creative Arts and Media at Burnley College, expressed immense pride in the students' achievement: "Seeing our students perform with such passion and professionalism on a stage as significant as the Northern Power Women Awards is truly inspiring. It's a testament to their hard work and the dedication of my colleagues at Burnley College who have given them the skills, the space, the experience and the opportunity to reach such a professional standard. “Participating in professional events like this is invaluable for their development and prepares them for successful careers in whichever creative industry they choose."The opportunity to perform at such a well-regarded event underscores Burnley College's commitment to providing its students with real-world experiences that enhance their learning and career prospects. Ruth says these opportunities give them a real head-start: "It's crucial for our students to engage with the industry they aspire to be a part of. The Students have been able to experience the whole process of a professional commission from devising the original concept to the changes and adaptions made along the way, working closely with the needs of a professional client."Experiences like these boost their confidence but also do so much more, opening doors to future opportunities. "Burnley College stands out as a beacon of excellence in the creative arts. The college's state-of-the-art facilities, industry-expert staff and their focus on practical, career-ready training make it an ideal choice for those looking to make their mark in the world of dance and beyond.Explore your opportunities at Burnley College and join us at our Year 7-11 Open Evening in May. Book your place now:https://www.burnley.ac.uk/whats-on/events/get-ready-for-college-year-7-11-open-evening/