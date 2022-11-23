Burnley Coach and Horses pub to be turned into cafe and takeaway under new proposals
One of Burnley’s most historic pubs could be transformed into a cafe and takeaway.
By John Deehan
29 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
23rd Nov 2022, 4:36pm
Plans have been submitted to Burnley Council that, if given the green light, would see the Coach and Houses in Church Street cease trading as a pub.
The proposals, which are expected to create seven jobs, would also see the upper floor turned into a six-bedroom HMO.
Most Popular
Consultation letters have been sent out to neighbours and ward councillors, who have until Friday, December 9th to comment.