Burnley Coach and Horses pub to be turned into cafe and takeaway under new proposals

One of Burnley’s most historic pubs could be transformed into a cafe and takeaway.

By John Deehan
29 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Nov 2022, 4:36pm

Plans have been submitted to Burnley Council that, if given the green light, would see the Coach and Houses in Church Street cease trading as a pub.

The proposals, which are expected to create seven jobs, would also see the upper floor turned into a six-bedroom HMO.

The Coach and Horses pub in Church Street, Burnley.

Consultation letters have been sent out to neighbours and ward councillors, who have until Friday, December 9th to comment.

