Burnley children’s nursery owners expand across Lancashire with purchase of Kirkham site

Team received loan from Rosebud to enable acquisition of Tree Tots Nursery

The husband-and-wife team behind the successful Towneley Park Nursery in Burnley, are expanding their childcare business across Lancashire with the purchase of Kirkham-based private day care nursery, Tree Tots Nursery, supported by Rosebud.

Helen and Nigel Harrison-Howarth first took over Towneley Park Nursery in 2016 and have transformed it from the brink of closure into a thriving facility with 25 dedicated staff, which now provides a nurturing, high-quality early years education and a holiday club for 120 children aged from 0-11.

With a vision to replicate this success at a second site, the couple will bring their proven expertise to Tree Tots Nursery, aiming to double its current intake to maximise available capacity within the next few years. With its prime location in a growing area, including new housing developments and improved motorway access, the hope is to support more families as Government funding for childcare hours is due to further expand this year to cover all eligible children from nine months to four years.

L-R Martin Emmott, Helen and Nigel Harrison-Howarth

The sale of Tree Tots was driven by health reasons by the former owner. While services at the nursery will continue as normal, there are big plans to upgrade the interior and modernise the facility.

To ensure the efficient management of both nurseries, Helen and Nigel are introducing a new management structure with a newly appointed nursery manager and an experienced area manager to oversee operations across both sites

“We want to build on Tree Tots’ existing strengths,” said Helen, who lives locally to the site. “We're looking forward to transforming it into a vibrant, fully occupied nursery that serves the local community.”

With a current capacity for 40–50 children, the couple is confident that with these changes, the nursery can welcome up to 95 children in the near future.

Support from Rosebud

Nigel and Helen were supported in this journey by Rosebud, which is part of Lancashire County Council’s Business Growth Service. The pair were granted a business loan which has enabled the purchase of the nursery and will support the upgrades.

“Our experience with Rosebud has been incredibly positive,” Nigel said. “Their team, especially Martin, has been exceptionally supportive and dedicated throughout the process. He’s been available around the clock. It’s encouraging to work with a programme tied to our local authority, knowing the benefits flow directly back into the community.”

Martin Emmott, Rosebud Fund Manager, said: “Helen’s strong family background in education and childcare combined with Nigel’s financial acumen has been the foundation of their success at Towneley Park. Their passion for creating outstanding early years education environments that support children’s growth and well-being really shines through when they talk about their business. We wish them every success in their new venture.”

County Councillor Brian Moore, Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Growth at Lancashire County Council, said: “Creating early years environments that nurture the future generations of Lancashire and set them up to thrive, forms a key part of Lancashire County Council’s strategic priorities. I am impressed with what Nigel and Helen have achieved at Towneley Park Nursery and delighted that our Business Growth Service is enabling them to further support families within our communities.”

Helen and Nigel remain open to exploring further opportunities to expand their childcare services in the near future.

For more information about how Rosebud can support your business, please visit www.rosebudfinance.co.uk.