Burnley car dealership employees are on the road to happiness

A Burnley motor group has been named by its employees as the best to work for in the UK for the third year running.

Chorley Group was awarded the top honour by industry publication Automotive Management and four of its dealerships were ranked as some of the top dealers nationwide.

The group’s dealerships, Burnley, Blackpool, Preston and Chorley were all honoured in the awards, which are based on independent feedback from employees.

Judges were looking at different aspects of working life at the dealerships, including leadership and planning, culture and communications, working environment, relationships with managers, training and development and pay and benefits.

Group sales director Adam Turner said: “It’s an incredible result - to have four of our dealerships honoured is phenomenal for the Chorley Group.

“We’ve worked hard to build a team where staff members feel they’re valued members of the family. The business has been built on a very clear ethos: treat everyone — customers, suppliers and our employees - as you want your mother to be treated.

“This award is not only recognition of the strength of that philosophy, but of our strength as a team.”

Judges praised the positive and friendly culture highlighting activities like birthday cards and gifts for new babies, high engagement rates of employees in staff feedback.