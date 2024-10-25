Burnley Buzz Bingo site goes up for sale – here's how much for

By John Deehan
Published 25th Oct 2024, 09:19 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 10:21 BST
Eyes down – the home of Buzz Bingo in Centenary Way, Burnley, is up for sale.

The huge 32,907 sq. ft. building is available through agents CBRE for offers in excess of £1,990,000, and it comes with a tenant secured for more than 15 years.

Buzz Bingo have agreed a deal until December 18, 2039 at a current rent of £223,443 per annum.

The property – formerly known as Gala Bingo and former home to the Cat's Whiskers, Ritzy, and Mecca nightclubs – sits on a 1.24-acre site. The ground floor comprises gaming machine area and main bingo hall with bar and diner. The first floor provides further trading and ancillary accommodation. There is dedicated, on-site customer parking with capacity for 52 vehicles.

The agent states: “The property is conveniently located near several public transport links making it easily accessible. Immediately southwest of the property is Burnley Central Bus Station, providing services to city centres such as Manchester and Preston as well local routes. Buzz Bingo Burnley is also within walking distance of Burnley Central Train Station and Burnley Manchester Train Station, providing access to network rail.”

