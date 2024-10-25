The huge 32,907 sq. ft. building is available through agents CBRE for offers in excess of £1,990,000, and it comes with a tenant secured for more than 15 years.

Buzz Bingo have agreed a deal until December 18, 2039 at a current rent of £223,443 per annum.

The property – formerly known as Gala Bingo and former home to the Cat's Whiskers, Ritzy, and Mecca nightclubs – sits on a 1.24-acre site. The ground floor comprises gaming machine area and main bingo hall with bar and diner. The first floor provides further trading and ancillary accommodation. There is dedicated, on-site customer parking with capacity for 52 vehicles.