Burnley businesses to get full fibre boost

This digital infrastructure has been given the green light due to the demand for full fibre from local businesses. According to independent comparison site, Think Broadband, Burnley currently has less than 7% full fibre coverage*, lagging behind the UK’s 29.5%, while the target set by the Government is to reach 100% as soon as possible.

The 25km full fibre core network is being built using existing ducting which means that local residents and businesses are not facing the roadworks and disruption normally associated with an engineering project on this scale.

The route has been designed to ensure that key business areas across the town are in reach of the network, including business parks such as Network 65, Empire, Phoenix Works, and Heasandford, as well as Billington Road and Farrington industrial estates.

Building a Faster Britain

Philip Lee, Head of Wholesale at ITS said: “As a business, we have strong bonds with Burnley, which includes highly regarded and valued service provider partners headquartered in and around the town.

"I am also Burnley born and bred, so I am particularly proud that our Faster Britain programme will help to transform my home town’s digital infrastructure. Our build is in response to current and future demand for reliable, high speed connectivity from local businesses.