Burnley businesses show their resilience after storming Forbes Top 50 list

Low Carbon Energy Co, Birchall Foodservice, Crow Wood, Recycle IT, Fagan & Whalley and EFS Global have all made the Forbes Top 50, while Pendle’s Barnfield Construction also made the list.

Out of the seven, six are Burnley Bondholders, a private sector-led, private/public partnership dedicated to raising the prosperity and profile of the borough.

The report details those North-West businesses that have innovated and diversified during the past 12 months.

Rachel Bayley, Burnley Place Brand Manager, said: “We are thrilled that Burnley businesses make up such a large proportion of the Top 50 – especially as most of these are also Burnley Bondholders.

"Just like Burnley’s success on the 2020 inaugural Top 50, everyone has rolled up their sleeves and pulled together during the past year.

“We’ve not only seen how resilient the borough’s businesses have been, but also how many are coming back stronger. It’s fantastic news for our business community and wider borough.”

Oliver Burton, chief executive of Forbes, said: “As the business world begins to move into the next chapter, it’s clear that these leaders have made some big decisions.

"Their companies will emerge from this period looking very different. They will be better prepared for the future and the challenges they will face.

"But I also know that many people still have their sleeves rolled up. They have been working hard to shore up their operations and look after their people.