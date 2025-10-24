Burnley Business Week 2025 celebrates another successful year

Organised by Burnley Council in partnership with business leaders and organisations across the borough, Burnley Business Week has grown each year to become one of Lancashire’s most anticipated events for entrepreneurs and professionals. This year’s programme was its biggest, bringing together businesses from a wide range of sectors to share ideas, skills and innovation.

Over the course of the week, dozens of free sessions took place covering topics including the practical use of AI for business, podcasting, social media, leadership and management and financial wellbeing. Other highlights included a Burnley cyber security masterclass, neurodiversity and inclusion in the workplace, conflict awareness for retailers and more. In total, 470 people attended sessions throughout the week, taking advantage of the chance to connect, collaborate and build resilience for the future.

Feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive, with participants praising the quality of the workshops, speakers and organisation.

“A big THANK YOU for a super experience at the events this week. I think all your hard work has definitely paid off from the positive comments I heard from the other participants. Looking forward to the next one!” said Julie Wilkins.

Louise Sydenham, Deputy CEO of East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, added: “I just wanted to pass on my congratulations for the successful delivery of Burnley Business Week. I attended a number of sessions, each one was delivered professionally and I gained so much information and insight.”

A local business founder said: “Attending Burnley Business Week for the first time was such a brilliant experience. It was great meeting other people in the area in the early stages of setting up their businesses too. I came away so much more confident in my next steps, and with new ideas to implement into my business straight away. My only regret is not booking more!”Burnley College kindly sponsored Burnley Business Week for the second-year running. Neil Burrows, Director of Skills and Innovation said “As someone who’s passionate about skills development and supporting our local economy, I’m incredibly proud that Burnley College sponsored Burnley Business Week 2025.

“ Seeing 470 people take part in 18 workshops is a brilliant reflection of the energy and ambition in our town. It’s exactly the kind of collaboration that drives our Skills Strategy forward, empowering people and businesses to grow, innovate and succeed.”

“At Burnley College, we’re committed to delivering skills solutions for businesses across Burnley and Lancashire, helping them meet challenges, seize opportunities and thrive in a fast-changing world.”

If you missed this year’s sessions, you can still hear from some of Burnley’s entrepreneurs and business leaders who were interviewed during the week. Listen to the Burnley Business Week podcast, available now on Spotify ( Spotify – Web Player) and Apple Music ( Burnley - Podcast - Apple Podcasts).

