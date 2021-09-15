Burnley business in acquisition deal

Mark Jones

The business, which was established in 1932 and is located in Bolton, provides nationwide haulage and distribution. The value of the transaction has not been disclosed.

EFS Global is one of the UK’s largest freight forwarding and haulage groups. It now has 18 depots and offices across the country and operates its own UK and European road freight fleet, whilst also being able to facilitate a vast range of Worldwide Import and Export services. This deal is another significant step in showcasing EFS’ ongoing growth strategy across the UK.

The corporate team at Davis Blank Furniss, which was led by Sonio Singh, advised EFS Global on all aspects of the transaction including legal due diligence and transactional matters. The team also included Lauren Sever, corporate, commercial and employment solicitor.

Mark Jones, managing director of EFS Global, said: “For over 80 years Thomas Harwood & Son has been a leading distribution and haulage firm in the North West. Its reputation has been built on delivering a first class and personalised customer service experience which mirror EFS’ approach, so we are delighted it is now part of the EFS Global group.”

Sonio Singh added: “EFS Global continues to go from strength to strength in what is a flourishing sector and the acquisition of Thomas Harwood & Son is another important step in its exciting growth strategy.”