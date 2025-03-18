Burnley business celebrates milestone birthday
Scope Fire & Security are extremely proud as they continue to grow from strength to strength whilst keeping the same ethos they set for themselves when they founded the company five years ago - prioritising the highest level of service and standards of a large firm with the clear communication and relationship you'd expect from a local supplier.
Some of their highlights over the previous 12 months include:
- 2583 Maintenance Visits
- 91 New System Installations
- 3564 Repairs Completed
- 1226 Properties Protected
- 4 New Team Members
- Highly Commended at the Burnley Business Awards
- Achieved both Constructionline Gold/ Cyber Essentials Accreditation
- Renewal of BAFE/ NSI Gold Accreditations
- Continual support to local sports teams and charities
Whilst the company grows and they have a number of national contracts, a large part of their work is helping to protect and provide support for many Burnley Businesses, as is evident by their alarm boxes and fire alarms systems presence throughout the town center and industrial estates.
The company have big things planned this year and are looking forward to revealing more details very soon.
Managing Director Scott Chapman said: "I am extremely proud of all the team, and what we have achieved in such a small space of time, is testament to their hard work and dedication. I can't wait to see what the next 12 months will bring, and how the company is going to evolve".