Burnley business celebrates milestone birthday

Burnley business Scope Fire & Security recently celebrated their continued growth and success as they reached their 5th anniversary.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scope Fire & Security are extremely proud as they continue to grow from strength to strength whilst keeping the same ethos they set for themselves when they founded the company five years ago - prioritising the highest level of service and standards of a large firm with the clear communication and relationship you'd expect from a local supplier.

Some of their highlights over the previous 12 months include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2583 Maintenance Visits

91 New System Installations

3564 Repairs Completed

1226 Properties Protected

4 New Team Members

Highly Commended at the Burnley Business Awards

Achieved both Constructionline Gold/ Cyber Essentials Accreditation

Renewal of BAFE/ NSI Gold Accreditations

Continual support to local sports teams and charities

The Scope Fire & Security Team celebrating their 5th birthday at the Prairie Sports Village

Whilst the company grows and they have a number of national contracts, a large part of their work is helping to protect and provide support for many Burnley Businesses, as is evident by their alarm boxes and fire alarms systems presence throughout the town center and industrial estates.

The company have big things planned this year and are looking forward to revealing more details very soon.

Managing Director Scott Chapman said: "I am extremely proud of all the team, and what we have achieved in such a small space of time, is testament to their hard work and dedication. I can't wait to see what the next 12 months will bring, and how the company is going to evolve".