Burnley business celebrates milestone birthday

By matthew harvey
Contributor
Published 18th Mar 2025, 11:05 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 11:08 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Burnley business Scope Fire & Security recently celebrated their continued growth and success as they reached their 5th anniversary.

Scope Fire & Security are extremely proud as they continue to grow from strength to strength whilst keeping the same ethos they set for themselves when they founded the company five years ago - prioritising the highest level of service and standards of a large firm with the clear communication and relationship you'd expect from a local supplier.

Some of their highlights over the previous 12 months include:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • 2583 Maintenance Visits
  • 91 New System Installations
  • 3564 Repairs Completed
  • 1226 Properties Protected
  • 4 New Team Members
  • Highly Commended at the Burnley Business Awards
  • Achieved both Constructionline Gold/ Cyber Essentials Accreditation
  • Renewal of BAFE/ NSI Gold Accreditations
  • Continual support to local sports teams and charities
The Scope Fire & Security Team celebrating their 5th birthday at the Prairie Sports Villageplaceholder image
The Scope Fire & Security Team celebrating their 5th birthday at the Prairie Sports Village

Whilst the company grows and they have a number of national contracts, a large part of their work is helping to protect and provide support for many Burnley Businesses, as is evident by their alarm boxes and fire alarms systems presence throughout the town center and industrial estates.

The company have big things planned this year and are looking forward to revealing more details very soon.

Managing Director Scott Chapman said: "I am extremely proud of all the team, and what we have achieved in such a small space of time, is testament to their hard work and dedication. I can't wait to see what the next 12 months will bring, and how the company is going to evolve".

Related topics:Burnley
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice