Nominations for the Burnley Business Awards 2024 will open on Monday.

The prestigious awards, which will be held at Crow Wood on Thursday, July 4, will see 600 guests come together to celebrate the borough’s finest businesses, charities and other organisations.

Lukman Patel, chief executive of Burnley Council, said: “I’d encourage as many businesses as possible to apply so the judges can see just how diverse our sectors are. I look forward to seeing who enters and to recognise the shortlisters and winners at the awards ceremony in July 2024.”

Burnley Business Awards 2024 will take place at Crow Wood on Thursday, July 4. Photo: Andy Ford

Burnley Council leader councillor Afrasiab Anwar added: “As always, it’s great to see the innovation, ambition and excellence of our local businesses being rightly recognised and celebrated. I’d like to thank all our sponsors for their continued support, without which we wouldn’t be able to honour local entrepreneurship in this way. “

Sponsors and partners so far include:

Small Business (up to ten employees) - Pursuit AerospaceSmall Business (11-49 employees) – Pursuit AerospaceMedium Business – Crow WoodLarge Business – Charter Walk Shopping CentreInternational Trade – +24 MarketingManufacturing Excellence – Burnley CollegeInnovation – SS&CEnvironmental Excellence – SafranEmployer of the Year – Ring StonesYoung Employee of the Year – BarnfieldLeisure, Tourism and Hospitality - tbcTable Wine Sponsor – Forbes SolicitorsChampagne Reception Sponsor – VEKATable Arrangement and Décor Sponsor - boohooEntertainment Sponsor – AMS NeveSocial Media Sponsor – PM+MPrint Partner – Peter Scott PrintersShortlisting Venue Partner – Holiday Inn ExpressJudging Venue Partner – Impact ConferencingMedia Partner – The Burnley ExpressWith support from the East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce