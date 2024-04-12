Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Businesses in the borough entered in their droves, with the small business categories alone taking a significant proportion of the entries.

Tickets for the awards ceremony, which will take place at Crow Wood on Thursday, July 4, can be bought at www.burnley.co.uk/businessawards.

Judges from the category sponsors and independent third parties met at the Holiday Inn Express to whittle down the entries, and they decided on the following finalists:

Small Business (0-10 employees – sponsored by Pursuit Aerospace)

Bandicoot ITCheckedSafeCraig Atkinson RemovalsE&M Property SolutionsMiro ProductsSchofield & Associates Financial PlanningSix ConnectionsTCB DesignsThe Royal DycheParticipation Works

Small Business (11-49 employees - sponsored by Pursuit Aerospace)

+24 MarketingEllis'sFinancial AffairsRoot Fifty-TwoScope Fire & SecurityThe Lawrence HotelThe Low Carbon Energy Company

Medium Business (50-250 employees - sponsored by Crow Wood)

AMS Neve LimitedCurantis Healthcare LimitedESP PlayThe Burnley Bus Company

Large Business (over 250 employees - sponsored by Charter Walk Shopping Centre)

BCW GroupCrow WoodEFS GlobalFagan & WhalleyVEKA

International Trade of the Year (sponsored by +24 Marketing)

AMS Neve Limited

Manufacturing Excellence (sponsored by Burnley College)

LifeLab SupplementsSafranVEKA

Innovation (sponsored by SS&C)

+24 MarketingBurnley Leisure & CultureCheckedSafe

Environmental Excellence (sponsored by Safran)

RecycleITRene K CoutureThe Low Carbon Energy Company

Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality (sponsored by Nybble.co.uk Ltd)

Burnley Leisure & Culture - Prairie Sports VillageCrow WoodEllis'sThe LawrenceThe PalazzoThe Royal Dyche

Employer of the Year (sponsored by Ring Stones)

BFC in the CommunityFagan & WhalleySafranVEKA

Young Employee of the Year (sponsored by Barnfield Construction)

Sophie Clark - Boohoo GroupAlex Gill - Burnley CollegeEmily O’Keefe - Calico HomesCameron McGuire - The Burnley Bus Company

Lukman Patel, chief executive at Burnley Council, which is organising the event, said: “I know the judges were incredibly impressed by the entries and it was a tough job to whittle down the entries to the finalists. This was especially the case in the small business categories, which were by far our most popular.

“It’s testament to the hard work and resilience of our business community I’d like to thank Burnley businesses for their commitment to raising the prosperity of the borough. And to those who did not make the finals, please do not be disheartened, the volume of entries was high, and we’d certainly encourage you to bring your success stories to us once again at the next Burnley Business Awards. Of course, everyone is still welcome to attend to celebrate the success of their hard-working employees.

“All the best to the finalists and we look forward to celebrating the borough’s determination on the night of the awards.”

