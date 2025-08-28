Burnley brothers teaching others the secrets to their multi-million pound company success

These 20-something Burnley brothers are on a mission to teach others the secrets to their multi-million pound company success.

Morgan and Niall Ratcliffe are the brains behind B2B start-up marketing agency, noticed., formerly known as Ratcliffe Brothers. The siblings, now based in Manchester, have launched a Creative Account-Based Marketing (Creative ABM) service to help brands stand out and generate new business.

Morgan said: "It's been amazing for both my brother and I, coming from a normal family, in an everyday town, to be able to make such an impact on an industry in just three years. We've had the opportunity to share the way we do things with some of the world's biggest brands, and it's taught me that you don't have to be born into a wealthy family or go to private school to move the needle and create something great, you just need to get your head down and put in the work."

The pair started their careers as cash-strapped students on football scholarships in America. They dreamed of being professional footballers before their Growing Viral newsletter took off on LinkedIn. Impressed by their story-telling skills, businesses began to approach them and offer work, leading them to launch their marketing business in April 2022.

They say it took just three years to reach the multi-million milestone and secure clients like the NHS and Sure Group. Their success culminated in a rebrand last year backed by Dominic McGregor, who set up Social Chain with BBC One Dragons' Den investor, Steven Bartlett.

The duo have also written a free essay to help businesses, which can be viewed here: https://accountbasedmarketing.io/