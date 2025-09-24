As business owner Sarah Holt prepares for Christmas, one of the busiest times of the year for her successful company, she still pinches herself that it’s all real.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If you had told me this is what I would be doing just three years ago I would never have believed it, it feels surreal at times,” says Sarah who is the founder of The Mascot Mum, a children’s entertainment company based in Simonstone.

Offering around 60 high quality mascot characters from film, video games, TV and books, the company specialises in children’s entertainment, from character themed takeover birthday parties, doorstep visits, SEN sessions, guests appearances, corporate events and so much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan is one of The Mascot Mum's clients. The business was founded three years ago by Burnley born Sarah Holt

With highly trained cast members, all with theatrical training and some with Disney mascot experience too, Sarah, who is from Burnley, has featured in OK magazine and has catered for celebrities including Charlotte Dawson, daughter of the late Lancashire comedian and performer Les Dawson, and also former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan, who played Rosie Webster for several years.

“I absolutely love what I do, “ said Sarah. “To see the children’s faces light up really is magical for all of us involved, nothing could be more rewarding.”

The business was born when Sarah, who spent several years working as a children’s entertainer for the former Airtours travel company, was searching for party ideas for her two sons, Jack and Harry. As the market was full of princesses and other characters swaying towards girls, she decided to buy her own mascots that would appeal to them and Mario, Luigi and Bower, from the iconic Super Mario, came onto the scene.

For Sarah it was a baptism of fire. Spending several years as a stay at home mum she was ready to go back to work. She never imagined founding a company that would be so successful. But she has a real passion for what she does, and she is also a huge Disney fan, so that helps too!

“I am lucky to have a fantastic team who are all amazing and understand my exacting standards when it comes to the mascots, “ said Sarah.