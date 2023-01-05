Burnley-born businessman behind lockdown phenomenon Sndwch in Manchester launches new Veganuary menu, including free potato milk coffees
The Burnley-born businessman behind Manchester’s “fastest-growing lockdown start-up” is giving people food for thought this Veganuary.
Alex Markham, the brains behind Sndwch in Manchester’s MediaCity, is celebrating the campaign by launching a line-up of 10 decidedly different plant-based sandwiches, with one to mark each year since Veganuary began.
Alex is also offering free potato milk coffees with any plant-based butty purchased in January. The sandwich whiz is trialling barista blend DUG® – the world’s only potato-powered plant-based milk – which he says is more sustainable than other plant-based milks.
He hopes his latest creative offerings will inspire people to try something new and embrace a vegan lifestyle.
Alex said: “I only recently discovered potato milk and was a little sceptical at first!
“But it’s delicious - the consistency is very much like dairy milk. It foams up beautifully in coffee and adds creaminess to any hot drink.”
The climate footprint of potato milk is two-thirds lower than cow’s milk, and growing potatoes is twice as land-efficient as growing oats and uses 98% less water than almonds.
Alex added: “Veganuary is all about keeping an open mind and we’re daring customers to try something completely new. We hope letting people try a potato milk coffee for free will help with the financial pinch this time of year, too.”
New additions include: NOT a Tuna, Spring Onion & Nori Seaweed Sesame Bagel; and NOT a Spicy Fried Chicken Onion Bagel. They join existing bestsellers, including the NOT a Chicken Tikka & Onion Bhaji Sndwch.
“You won’t find any humous or falafel. It’s all about choice and exciting plant-based combinations - we always have our eye on emerging trends, like our plant-based tuna and nori seaweed,” said Alex.
“We make our sandwiches freshly so customers can have it just the way they like it. In fact, with our choice of vegan-friendly breads, fillings, salads and dressings, there are 12,376 possible butty combinations to customise this Veganuary!”
Alex launched the company in 2020 and makes an astonishing 30,000 sandwiches a month. He supplies butties to entire General Store group, which has outlets in Ancoats, Castlefield, Deansgate, Moss Side and Stretford Food Hall.