Alex Markham, the brains behind Sndwch in Manchester’s MediaCity, is celebrating the campaign by launching a line-up of 10 decidedly different plant-based sandwiches, with one to mark each year since Veganuary began.

Alex is also offering free potato milk coffees with any plant-based butty purchased in January. The sandwich whiz is trialling barista blend DUG® – the world’s only potato-powered plant-based milk – which he says is more sustainable than other plant-based milks.

He hopes his latest creative offerings will inspire people to try something new and embrace a vegan lifestyle.

Alex Markham, owner of Sndwch in Manchester. Photo by: Jonathan Pow/[email protected] (REF: POW_221104_3779)

Alex said: “I only recently discovered potato milk and was a little sceptical at first!

“But it’s delicious - the consistency is very much like dairy milk. It foams up beautifully in coffee and adds creaminess to any hot drink.”

The climate footprint of potato milk is two-thirds lower than cow’s milk, and growing potatoes is twice as land-efficient as growing oats and uses 98% less water than almonds.

Handmade sandwiches made daily in Manchester and Salford by Sndwich. Photo by Jonathan Pow/[email protected]

Alex added: “Veganuary is all about keeping an open mind and we’re daring customers to try something completely new. We hope letting people try a potato milk coffee for free will help with the financial pinch this time of year, too.”

New additions include: NOT a Tuna, Spring Onion & Nori Seaweed Sesame Bagel; and NOT a Spicy Fried Chicken Onion Bagel. They join existing bestsellers, including the NOT a Chicken Tikka & Onion Bhaji Sndwch.

“You won’t find any humous or falafel. It’s all about choice and exciting plant-based combinations - we always have our eye on emerging trends, like our plant-based tuna and nori seaweed,” said Alex.

“We make our sandwiches freshly so customers can have it just the way they like it. In fact, with our choice of vegan-friendly breads, fillings, salads and dressings, there are 12,376 possible butty combinations to customise this Veganuary!”

Barista pouring DUG® potato milk.

