Laura Diffey has more than 20 years’ experience in marketing, communications, partnerships and customer service, and will now be responsible for raising the profile of Burnley and its businesses as the BID approaches the final year of its first five-year term.

Laura, with support from assistant project manager Shirley Blackledge, is the first point of contact for retailers, shops, hospitality venues and organisations within the Burnley BID area, and is aiming to increase the town’s footfall and drive trade to its array of businesses.

Burnley BID manager Laura Diffey, and assistant project manager Shirley Blackledge

Prior to her appointment, Laura worked as marketing manager and duty manager at The Mall Blackburn for over a decade and also spent more than eight years as partnership and marketing manager at Blackburn Rovers Football Club.

With experience working at a full-service marketing agency too, Laura’s specialisms include the creation of marketing and communications plans, supporting and collaborating with businesses, stakeholders and visitors, and helping to devise campaigns centred around increasing dwell time and spend.

Her background also includes supporting local charities and organising fundraising events and initiatives.

Speaking about her new role, Laura said: "I'm excited to have joined the Burnley BID team and I'm looking forward to helping all of our members thrive as 2024 progresses. What has already struck me is that Burnley has an amazing variety of businesses which are underpinned by community spirit and a real togetherness. I can’t wait to foster a great relationship with them all and also deliver an exciting programme of events, campaigns and initiatives that really help put the town on the map.”

Laura’s appointment has been welcomed by the deputy director for BIDs and Business Services, Jane Hough, who believes Laura has the perfect mix of experience and skills to take Burnley BID forward.

“With a background in communications, destination marketing and collaborating with businesses of all sizes, Laura has the right blend of attributes to lead the BID in its next chapter.

“There’s an exciting schedule of events and activities lined up for 2024 in what is set to be an action-packed year in Burnley, and I’m looking forward to seeing the positive impact Laura will have in what is an important year for the BID.”