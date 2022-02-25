Burnley based retailer with 180 stores in the UK appoints new non executive director
A Burnley based retailer, that was founded in 1969 and now has 180 stores throughout the UK selling fashion, homewares, and a range of well-known branded products, has appointed a new non-executive director.
Brian Rees has joined the board of The Original Factory Shop.
While not being part of the the day to day management of an organization a non executive director is involved in policymaking and planning exercises.
Mr Rees is chairman of brand consultancy, the IF Agency and is currently serving as an NED of Super League side Salford Red Devils, data consultancy Bespoke Intelligence and property company LivingCity.
Phil Briggs MD of The Original Factory Shop said: "It's been challenging recently in retail, but we’re in very good shape and have some exciting plans ahead so Brian will strengthen our boards’ commitment to satisfying our loyal customer base.
Mr Rees said he had been impressed with the stores’ local connection and its efforts to support its communities which creates an engaging way to operate.
While not being part of the the day to day management of an organization a non executive director is involved in policymaking and planning exercises.