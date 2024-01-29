Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eyesite Optician held an open day with a buffet and refreshments for visitors to the practice in Briercliffe Shopping Centre.

The new owner is Amir Hussain who has been working as a qualified optometrist for nearly 16 years. His team includes long serving staff members Christine Berry, who has been the practice manager for 28 years, and Janet Cuff who has been a dispensing optician for 23 years. Christine has been in the profession for 33 years and Janet for almost 40 years.

Eyeside Opticians in Burnley held an open night to welcome new owner Amir Hussain

