Burnley based Eyesite Opticians holds open day to celebrate new ownership and adopts CIC Healthier Heroes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Eyesite Optician held an open day with a buffet and refreshments for visitors to the practice in Briercliffe Shopping Centre.
The new owner is Amir Hussain who has been working as a qualified optometrist for nearly 16 years. His team includes long serving staff members Christine Berry, who has been the practice manager for 28 years, and Janet Cuff who has been a dispensing optician for 23 years. Christine has been in the profession for 33 years and Janet for almost 40 years.
The business, which has been established for over 30 years, has teamed up with Burnley based CIC 'Healthier Heroes’ which is devoted to improving the mental health and wellbeing of veterans. The practice provided free eye exams for 12 residents and 11 were provided with free glasses. Amir said: “We have adopted Healthier Heroes as our charity and will continue to provide this free service to anyone they recommend in the future.”