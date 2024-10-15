Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading North West-based digital performance agency Door4 has strengthened its team with two key hires: Rebecca Riley, as Business Development Manager, and Kieran Priest, as Project Manager.

These appointments come at a pivotal time for the Burnley-based agency, which is experiencing sustained growth and new business success. Alongside this, the agency has expanded its Manchester City Centre office to accommodate the increasing demand.

Rebecca Riley joins Door4 with over five years of business development experience and customer service expertise. In her newly created role, she will collaborate closely with the senior management team, driving new business initiatives, nurturing existing client relationships, and managing the agency's commercial operations.

Kieran Priest, previously with musicMagpie, brings extensive experience in managing large-scale enterprise projects. With over a decade in the digital industry, including a strong foundation in QA testing, Kieran is well-positioned to enhance project delivery at Door4. As Project Manager, he will work closely with developers, designers, and the client management team to ensure projects are executed on time, within budget, and to the highest standards.

Kieran commented on his new role:"Door4’s consistent growth over the past 24 years is a testament to the company’s values and approach. Their focus on collaboration, creativity, and continuous improvement aligns perfectly with my own philosophy for project management. My background in QA still plays a big part in how I approach each project, ensuring quality is always at the forefront."

Rebecca expressed her excitement about joining the team:"Door4 has ambitious growth plans, and it’s a fantastic opportunity to be a part of this journey from a business development perspective. The team is made up of experts in their field, and I’m looking forward to learning from them while helping drive new business and manage the sales cycle."

Leon Calverley, founder of Door4, welcomed the new team members, saying:"We are always seeking ambitious, talented individuals to join our 25-strong team. Kieran’s technical expertise, business acumen, and QA background add valuable assets to our operations, while Rebecca’s enthusiasm and experience will help us to capitalise on the strong new business pipeline in the Home and Gardens sector that we’ve been focusing on over the past year. We’re delighted to have them both on board."

Door4, headquartered in Burnley, with a second office in central Manchester, is known for its growing expertise in the home and garden sector. The agency has seen significant growth in the past 12 months, driven by both new business wins and expanding work with clients like Plumbs, EGO, National Fostering Group, SKIL, and PaintNuts. To support its continued expansion, Door4 is actively recruiting for several new roles.

The agency is also recognised for its interactive marketing workshops across the North West, designed for marketers in leadership and strategy roles. Visit www.door4.com for more details on upcoming events.