Burnley aerospace company honours longest-serving employees with events at Turf Moor

A Burnley aerospace company has celebrated the longevity of its workers with two Long Service awards ceremonies at Turf Moor, with the 40 honoured employees' combined service amounting to more than 1,000 years.

With various employees each marking 25, 30, 35, 40, and 45 years' service for Safran Nacelles on Bancroft Road, the aerospace company held the two events in honour of their storied pasts with the firm, which has previously been known as Lucas Aerospace, Hurel-Hispano, and Aircelle Ltd before being brought under the Safran group umbrella in 2016.

Richard Butler was himself celebrating 45 years with the company - the highest number of years' service at this year's Long Service celebrations - having started out with Lucas Aerospace as an apprentice in 1974. Now a product quality manager, Richard said: “Having worked at the company 45 years, I have seen many changes and not just the various name changes.

“I have met and worked with some great people who I am still friends with today," he added. "During my time working on various programs back in the '70s to the latest programs, I have seen some great improvements in the various manufacturing processes and the introduction of some fantastic new technologies.

“I have had some wonderful experiences working for this company and it makes me proud to have been part of its incredible journey."

Speaking of their achievements, Managing Director of Safran Nacelles Ltd Michael Rigalle commented: “It was a real honour to welcome some of our longest serving employees to our Long Service awards to mark their many years of service with the company; some who have been with us for more than 40 years. It was fantastic to hear their stories about how the company has changed and progressed in their time.

“Over the years many changes have happened to our business, and I am a proud that these colleagues have played such an important role in our growth," Michael added. "I am delighted that they have enjoyed their time with the company so much that they have chosen to work here for so many years.”