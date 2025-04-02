Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A hobby has turned into a business for two entrepreneurial brothers whose star is on the rise.

Shane and Tom Hollinrake own Shane’s Desserts in Whalley, supplying fresh, premium cakes, tarts, traybakes and more to local cafes. The boys are now aiming to grow their brand and sell direct to customers, both locally and nationally. Tom (22) said: “We look forward to getting to know our customers directly, as well as our wholesale clients.”

The latest addition to the boys’ online shop is a ‘Build Your Own Treat Box’ where customers can choose from over 30 different cakes to add to their ideal cake box. These boxes are available for both local collection and also for shipping anywhere in the UK. And they have also developed a range of cakes and tarts that are quite delicate so are collection only.

Brothers Shane and Tom Hollinrake who own Shane’s Desserts in Whalley

Both former students at Ribblesdale High School in Clitheroe, Tom went to Burnley College where he did computer science, learning the skills to build the website and manage the social media for the business. Shane (26) did an apprenticeship through Northcote Manor working mainly at ‘Northcote at the Rovers’ under the guidance of Dave Lyon, who set Shane on his path down the pastry/cake section and later offered advice on the industry to start the cake business.

Shane said: “Baking has always been a hobby for us from an early age, so it’s been a pleasure to be able to use the skills we’ve gained to return back to baking and progress it Into a business.”