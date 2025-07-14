Briercliffe Social Club closes its doors for good
Briercliffe Social Club has closed its doors for good.
Briercliffe Social Club Friends took to Facebook to announce the decision to cease trading at the end of last month.
They said: “thank you to everyone who has supported the club over the years.
“Current members will be contacted in the coming weeks to be informed of the arrangements for disposal of assets.”
Hundreds of people responded to the Facebook post, expressing their sadness at hearing of the club’s closure and sharing fond memories of visiting.
