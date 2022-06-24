The fair was held held in the 1873 Wing, Burnley's newest, exclusive boutique wedding venue following a £2million revamp of the iconic and Grade II listed former Burnley Grammar School.

With the chance to get a look at the beautifully restored building, there was a fantastic turnout of brides and grooms to be - who also got the chance to win £1,000 off their wedding package if they booked within 30 days of the wedding fair, while anyone who books within that timeframe is guaranteed to win a ‘Bath of Beer' worth £300.

The Landmark in Burnley has hosted its first wedding fair

Visitors also got the opportunity to meet with a range of suppliers.

Claire Rhodes, general manager at The Landmark, said: "It was the most amazing day. We had so many people walking through the door and even booked weddings at the event which was great.

"All our suppliers had really good things to say about the day too."