Boxers join Doors 2 Floors eight-mile Walk2Run to support children’s hospice

A number of boxing champions are set to take part in an 8-mile charity run later this month, raising vital funds for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

The event, known as Run2Help, organised by Doors 2 Floors, a national door retailer keen to give something back to the community, will see runners make the journey from Dickys Gym to the forget me not Hospice.

Champions On the Road

Among those lacing up their running shoes are the British and Commonwealth super middleweight and European super-middleweight Champion, Callum Simpson, Sylwia Doligala, the Central Area Champion, Jasmina Zapotoczna, the EBU Flyweight and WBA International Champion, along with Nabil Ahmed, Cory O’Regan, and Brighouse’s own Jimmy First, a former Central Area Champion.

Boxer Callum Simpson is taking part in the Run to raise funds for The Forget Me Not Hospice.

Speaking ahead of the run, Mark Hurley, of Dicky’s Gym added: “We’ve always believed in using our sport as a force for good. The Run2Help challenge is about more than just fitness — it’s about showing solidarity and giving something back to the community that supports us. We’re honoured to help raise money for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.”

Jimmy First said: “I’m proud to be part of this. Boxing is about discipline and strength, but it’s also about community. This run is a chance for us to come together, push ourselves, and do something that really matters for children and families who need our support.”

The initiative has been brought to life by Doors 2 Floors, whose managing director, Ismaeel Basar, said: “As a local business, we feel it’s important to stand alongside the causes that matter most to our community. Organising Run2Help has been a real privilege — and seeing the support from gyms, boxers, and the public shows just how powerful this kind of event can be.

“The run will raise money for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, which supports children with life-shortening conditions and their families across West Yorkshire. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank Forget Me Not’s Community Engagement Officer, Masood Ahmed, who is a fantastic ambassador for the charity, and is a pleasure to work with, thanks to his endearing form of boyish enthusiasm and caring demeanour.”

Gareth Pierce, chief executive of the hospice, said: “We’re so grateful to everyone taking part in Run2Help. Events like this not only raise crucial funds but also help spread awareness of the work we do. Every step these runners take will make a real difference to the lives of the children and families we support.”

Organisers are inviting the public to get involved — whether by donating, running alongside the champions, or cheering them along the 8-mile route.

Furthermore, Miracle Man, Ismail Patel, who recently took part in the Walk2Help initiative, in order to raise funds for the Forget Me Not Hospice, has been invited to speak to learners at the Batley Multi Academy Trust and detail his inspirational journey from the hospital bed to partaking in over 35 10k events.

The Walk2Run events will take place on October the 19th, 23rd October and November the 9th, with boxers finding the time to fit the run around their punishing training schedules.

Jasmina Zapotoczna, the EBU Flyweight and WBA International Champion will also be partaking in the walk.

Members of the public are free to join the professionals during the run, and are free to walk all the way, should they wish.

To contribute, please click on the link below:

https://gofund.me/9adfd24ff