Blue sky thinking for Burnley cloud provider

Holker IT has just expanded into the 15,447 sq. ft Crown House on the Network 65 Business Park – the very place MD Matthew Metcalfe worked as an engineer.

Matthew founded Holker IT in 2009 after spending more than 10 years learning his trade. Rated among the top 10 IT experts in the North West, Matthew has led the rapid development of a company founded on honest and outstanding client services and on a principle of working in partnership for the good of all.

The company specialises in providing secure solutions for businesses – particularly in the energy, haulage, and education sectors. It has built its own public and private cloud – giving more flexibility when it comes to secure solutions for clients – and has developed its own internet service provider (ISP) to offer better connectivity for clients at lower prices.

In 2020, the company acquired Bury-based education specialist PC Edutech to further strengthen their offering.

Matthew said: “Holker IT isn’t the same as other IT businesses. We design networks underpinned on strong business resilience and security to give clients the reassurance they need to get on with their day-to-day business.”

The large office space, formerly the home of Lanway and Chess, boasts ample office space, conferencing facilities and a demo suite.

Holker currently employs 43 staff and has plans to expand significantly. The company is currently establishing links with local colleges to provide apprenticeship opportunities for those looking for career opportunities.

Matthew said: “Holker is the biggest IT business in Burnley. Not only do we recruit the best engineers from across the North West, but our company also provides IT support around the world for clients." The business is planning a relocation party soon.